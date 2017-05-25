Bend it like this Baby Elephant, watch viral video of young elephant playing football in Assam!

Football is probably the most popular sport around the world. Irrespective of the regions it is played by almost all the countries and that is why FIFA World Cup remains the most watched and eagerly awaited tournaments in the world. There is some inherently satisfactory feeling when you kick the ball straight into the goal. Everyone loves football even animals, at least as shown by this elephant. You must have seen elephants playing football in circus and other amusement parks but seeing an elephant merrily playing the sport in the wild is something altogether different, no? After all, the animal is not trained by a human here and he plays by total inherent instinct. An intriguing video has emerged on the social media which is gaining much popularity. The 53-second video where the baby elephant is merrily playing football with a plastic container has already fetched quite a substantial amount of views on the internet. The video was shot in Assam and since then has gone viral.

The baby elephant was so engrossed in his play that he halted traffic in Assam for at least 30 minutes and a few vehicles had to change their route to reach their destination. Meanwhile, others had to wait in their cars until he finished his game and where inconvenienced by it. However, there were quite a few who were pretty amused by the spectacle and spent their time watching the young elephant enjoying himself by playing the sport.

It was Akshoi Gogoi who recorded the video while on his way back from a road trip to his home with a few friends. The video was shared by Caters TV on YouTube on which it has already amassed 282,926 views till now.