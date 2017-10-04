Ben Stokes to be Withdrawn From the Ashes Squad if Police Investigation Continues Until November

England team leaves for Australia on October 28, with first Ashes Test starting on November 23.

New Delhi: England all-rounder could be withdrawn from the Ashes squad if police investigation doesn’t end before the team leaves for Australia. Stokes was arrested on September 25 following a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub.

After the incident, Stokes was suspended by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until further notice along with Alex Hales who accompanied the all-rounder to the nightclub.

Now according to a BBC report, the police investigation can take months and in that case, Stokes will be withdrawn from the squad.

England team leaves for Australia on October 28, with first Ashes Test starting on November 23. And if the police investigation ends before the England squad leaves for Australia, ECB will then assess the outcome and decided whether Stokes will be dropped or not.

The day before the incident took place Stokes scored 73 as England beat Windies by 124 in an ODI match. After his brawl, Stokes was dropped from the ODI squad along with Hales.

Stokes is a key member of the team and his unavailability will be a blow to England who were whitewashed on their last tour of Australia.