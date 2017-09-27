Ben Stokes Set to be Stripped of England Vice-Captaincy After Assault Arrest

Stokes was also dropped for Wednesday’s fourth one-day international against West Indies.

New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol and dropped for Wednesday’s fourth one-day international against West Indies, could lose the Test vice-captaincy if England Cricket Board investigation decides he was at fault in the incident.

Stokes was arrested early on Monday in the Clifton district of the city and he spent a night in the cells before being released without charge.

However, it is very likely that England’s director of cricket Andrew Strauss will now strip Stroke of the vice-captaincy before England leave for Australia next month.

Also, both Stokes and England opening batsman Alex Hales, 28, who was with him on Sunday night, will miss the game at The Oval. Though, it is understood Hales was not directly involved when the incident took place.

A statement issued by Avon and Somerset police said: “We were called to a disorder in Queens Road, Clifton, at around 2:35 am (0135 GMT) on Monday.

“A 27-year-old man was found to have suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has since been released under investigation.”

The incident happened following England’s 124-run win in the third ODI — where Stokes made 73 — in southwest city Bristol on Sunday that put them 2-0 up in a five-match series against West Indies.

Meanwhile, Strauss, who went to see Stokes in Bristol on Monday evening and addressed the rest of the ODI squad after practice, said Ashes selection would not be affected.

“Selectors have been given the guidance to select the Ashes squad based on form and fitness as they normally would do,” said Strauss.

“We will also be launching our own investigation into the circumstances.”

Limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan said: “We hope this does not affect us. Distractions arise. Losing a guy like Ben Stokes is a big one.”