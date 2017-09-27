Ben Stokes arrested after nightclub incident: A look back at other cricketers involved in drunken brawls

To be or not to be: that is the question. Well then, Ben Stokes is the answer. You would want to be the audacious player that Stokes is, but you rather not follow the wild ways that he does beyond the field.

If beers are best enjoyed with a friend, then Alex Hales needs to be a teetotaller. Stokes is that friend, whom his former friends had warned you about. When Stokes says let's grab a couple of cold ones, he is not saying two.

Old habits die hard as Stokes has found himself in another controversy ahead of the much-awaited Ashes selection. This, though, shouldn't come as a surprise.

In December 2011, Stokes, England's Test vice-captain, was arrested in Cumbria on a night out for obstructing policeman in his duty. It was believed to be alcohol-related incident. However, he was released subsequently without any charge.

Two years later, he along with teammate Matt Coles, were sent home from an England Lions tour to Australia for late night drinking. It was later learnt that they had also ignored a written warning, which they had been given earlier in the tour.

"On a very challenging tour to Australia, both Matt and Ben have ignored the instructions given to them around their match preparation and recovery. Following previous warnings, it is regrettable that it has been necessary to terminate their involvement in the tour," David Parsons, then England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) performance director was quoted as saying.

To make matters worse for Stokes, in 2014, he fractured his right hand after punching a locker during a Caribbean tour. As a result of which, he had to miss the World Twenty20.

He also has had a lot of on-field discipline issues. A verbal spat with Windies' Marlon Samuels in 2015 resulted in the latter giving him a big saluting send-off. Most recently, he was reprimanded and handed one demerit point during the home series against Windies for using "obscene, offensive or insulting" language towards a referee.

However, Stokes is not the only cricketer who has faced these issues in his career. Here is a list of some other players who have had their share of controversy in the past:

>Freddie's Fredalo incident

While it might make for a fun story on reel when Ross and Chandler from the hit sitcom " FRIENDS" paried so hard that they ended on a boat with their college buddy Gandalf. England's all-rounder Andrew Flintoff did it for real. After losing to New Zealand in their opening game of 2007 World Cup, few English players decided to head to a bar in St. Lucia. The drinking spree went on into early hours of next morning. Later, Flintoff desired for a nightcap with Ian Botham, who apparently was on a yacht.

On Piers Morgan's Life Stories, the Ashes 2005 hero revealed,"I thought: 'I can't swim... that would be dangerous', so I was going to get a kayak. I couldn't find the oars, so I dragged this pedalo into the water. The next morning I woke up, I was on my bed and¦ still wet and¦ sand between my toes."

Flintoff was criticised heavily from all corners, he was suspended for the next match in the tournament against Canada by the ECB. Subsequently, he was stripped off his vice-captaincy, reprimanded by then coach Duncan Fletcher and to top it all off even his skipper Michael Vaughan said the 'fredalo' incident affected the morale of the team citing one of the reason for the England's exit before the semi-finals.

Who knows Ross and Chandler perhaps mistook Flintoff for Gandalf, they wouldn't know, they were drunk.

>David Warner takes a swipe at Joe Root

During the early hours of 9 June 2013 , after Australia's loss to England in a Champions Trophy tie previous night, Australia's explosive batsman David Warner landed a glancing punch on England's Joe Root in a Birmingham bar.

The scuffle was sparked allegedly over Root fooling around with his pals, wearing fake beard. Not impressed by Root's wig gig Warner, who to his own admission let his aggression and alcohol take over him, knocked out the Yorkshire lad.

Subsequently Warner faced disciplinary actions and Cricket Australia announced that Warner was to be fined £7,000 and was suspended from playing for his country until the first Ashes' Test in the English summer of 2013. Warner missed the rest of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and the tour matches against Somerset and Worcestershire.

