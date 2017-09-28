Ben Stokes, Alex Hales suspended indefinitely by ECB in aftermath of video footage of Bristol brawl

Ben Stokes will not be considered for England international matches "until further notice", the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

>London: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be considered for selection for England international matches until further notice, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

The ECB's move came hours after video footage was released by The Sun newspaper which appeared to show Stokes fighting outside a Bristol nightclub.

The Test vice-captain was included in England's Ashes squad announced on Wednesday, despite injuring his hand in the incident that led to his arrest in Bristol on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

According to the statement issued by ECB, both players remain on full pay pending further ECB investigation and the ongoing Police investigation into an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday 25 September.

Andrew Strauss, Director of England Cricket, will on Thursday refer to the internal disciplinary procedure for two players to the Cricket Discipline Commission, chaired by Tim O'Gorman.

These decisions, fully supported by ECB Chairman Colin Graves, were made following the release of footage viewed by ECB for the first time on Wednesday night.

Dawid Malan has been called into the squad for the final ODI. View More