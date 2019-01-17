'Ben 10 - Alien Run' mobile game launched

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Anil D. Ambani-led Reliance Entertainments gaming destination Zapak, in association with Cartoon Network India, has launched mobile game "Ben 10 - Alien Run".

It is the first game for this year to be released in partnership with the channel, with more in the pipeline for enthusiastic fans and gaming buffs.

"Conquering inter-galactic quests, transforming into powerful aliens and saving the earth from malicious forces, is the very DNA of the popular franchise," Amit Khanduja, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Entertainment - Digital, said in a statement.

"We are delighted to launch 'Ben 10 - Alien Run', which combines all of the show's adventure and fun with Zapak's capabilities to give fans a great immersive gaming experience," Khanduja aded.

The game features Ben, a superhero child on a pursuit to take on powerful villains with the help of his mysterious watch called Omnitrix. The game captures childrens' imagination through multiple characters, their super abilities and provide edge of the seat gameplay experience.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg