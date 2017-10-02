Belotti, Verratti, Pellegrini out of Italy squad due to injuries

Rome, Oct 2 (IANS) Striker Andrea Belotti and midfielders Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Pellegrini have been excluded from the Italian squad's roster due to injuries, the country's football federation said on Monday.

Coach Gian Piero Ventura decided to replace the three injured players with Roberto Inglese, Roberto Gagliardini and Bryan Cristante for the upcoming qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania, reports Efe.

Ventura also called up 20-year-old midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Belotti underwent tests that detected problems with his right knee, while both Verratti and Pellegrini also suffered physical problems.

The Italian national team is to undergo a training session on Monday afternoon in Italy.

Italy are set to host Macedonia on October 6 and will travel to face Albania three days later.

The 26-player squad of Italy includes:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Mattia Perin (Genoa).

Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta), Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea);

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Cagliari), Bryan Cristante (Atalanta), Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Marco Parolo (Lazio) Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Simone Verdi (Bologna);

Forwards: Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Roberto Inglese (Chievo).

