I believe good relations between India, China will benefit trade: Chinese radio journalist
China Radio Reporter Tang Yuangai, who is also a fluent Hindi speaker, hopes that good relation between India and China will benefit trade and business. Yuangai, who says her Hindi name is Sapna, expressed love towards India and Indians while saying that people in India are honest. Yuangai is working in the international Hindi service in China and first learnt Hindi in the Beijing University. She also attended the Delhi University.