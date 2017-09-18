Belgium's Anderlecht sacks coach Rene Weiler

Brussels, Sep 18 (IANS) Anderlecht football club on Monday announced the dismissal of coach Rene Weiler, just four months after winning the Belgian First Division A title.

In a brief statement, the Belgian club made the dismissal public without specifying any reasons and thanked the Swiss coach for his services and professionalism since his arrival at Anderlecht in the summer of 2016, reports Efe news agency.

Belgian media speculated that Weiler, 44, was sacked due to the poor start of this season, as the defending champions have only secured two wins and suffered two defeats and three draws to hold the ninth position in the league standings.

The Swiss manager led Anderlecht to claim the 34th title of the Belgian league to appear in this edition of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Anderlecht pointed out that the current technical staff, composed of Nicolas Frutos, David Sesa and Thomas Binggeli will provisionally lead the team.

Anderlecht is set to host Celtic in the Champions League group stage on September 27.

