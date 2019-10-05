Belgium tour: Triumphant Indian men's hockey team returns to India

The triumphant Indian men's hockey team arrived at the Delhi airport on October 05. They returned to India after their Belgium tour. India won all five matches during the tour. They have beaten team Belgium by 2-0 in the opening match and registering 6-1 and 5-1 wins over Spain in the next two games, before finishing off their tour with two more wins. While speaking to ANI, Captain of men's hockey team, Manpreet Singh said, "We played against Belgium and Spain and won. Our confidence level is up. It will help us in qualifying rounds for Olympics. Everyone gave their best performance in this tour." "We will now focus on the qualifying rounds in November," he added.