Belgium to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Brussels, June 6 (IANS) India, Belgium and the European Union are jointly organising events in the Belgian capital and across the country to celebrate the 4th International Day of Yoga.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will attend a special yoga session on June 21 at the European Parliament, led by Indian spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Embassy of India in Brussels, in association with local authorities and yoga foundations, is organising "Brussels Yoga Day" events at the city's Bois de la Cambre park on June 24.

Celebrated Indian violinist Ambi Subramaniam, accompanied by a highly acclaimed classical music troupe from India, will be performing on the occasion.

Several parks in Brussels will also host mass yoga sessions open to the public as will other Belgian cities such as Antwerp, Leuven, Durbuy, Mons and Enghien.

In 2014, the UN designated June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

--IANS

