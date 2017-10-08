Belgium beats Bosnia 4-3 in World Cup qualifier

Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Oct 8 (IANS) Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) suffered a 4-3 loss to Belgium in a 2018 football World Cup qualifier here.

Over 12,000 fans watched the match at the Grbavica Stadium, the newly modernized stadium located in the center of Sarajevo on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the first half, the BiH team had an upper hand but Belgium was the first to score in the fourth minute when Thomas Meunier shocked the home team with a precise shot.

In the 30th minute, BiH made it even with the help of Haris Medunjanin, who plays for Philadelphia Union in the US. But only nine minutes later, Belgian Jan Vertonghen made a catastrophic mistake on which Edin Visca cashed in to put the home side 2-1.

The second half started with BiH goalkeeper Asmir Begovic making two brilliant saves. Some time later, Michy Batshuayi sent the ball home to make it 1-1. Nine minutes later, Jan Vertonghen used a great mistake made by the BiH team to put the visitors in lead again.

BiH fought back with a goal from defender Dario Dumic, but it was Belgian Yannick Ferreira Carrasco who sealed the deal nine minutes before the end.

Belgium top Group H with 25 points, followed by BiH (14) and Greece (13). BiH will take on Estonia in a decisive game.

