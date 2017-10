Budapest, Oct 30 (IANS) Belgian Georges Leekens has been hired as Hungary's national football team coach, succeeding German Bernd Storck, the Hungarian federation announced on Monday.

Leekens is set to take charge of both first national team and U-21 squad, reports Efe.

Federation's president Laszlo Csanyi said that Leekens signed a contract until 2020, without excluding the possibility of extending it.

The 68-year-old Leekens said he was keen to work hard to qualify for Euro 2020.

--IANS

gau/vm