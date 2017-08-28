Belgian Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso considering rival team offers after Honda power failure forces pull out

>Spa-Francorchamps: A frustrated Fernando Alonso claimed on Sunday that he was considering offers from rival teams after another Honda power failure saw him retire his McLaren at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard said his "stock value has never been higher" to judge from offers received, but added that he would not be making an early decision on his future, hinting that he wants to see McLaren working with a new engine supplier.

He made frequent and loud use of the McLaren team radio to vent his feelings about the Honda engine during Sunday's race in which he climbed to seventh after the start before being passed by rival drivers.

"Embarrassing, really embarrassing," he said, prior to being forced out with an engine problem.

After the race, Alonso said: "I think my stock value has never been as high as now seeing the offers that I have - so it's good."

Asked how much longer he would continue to put up with his frustrations, he added: "Seven or eight more races.

"I think we will consider all the options out there, but we did a fantastic qualifying, a fantastic start, we won a lot of Grand Prix in our careers.

"There needs to be one change only. I think there are many answers out there and we need to find them. They will not come looking at the sky.

"We need to sit down and work on it and hopefully we find the best solution for next year.

"I think we will see what happens in the next couple of weeks.

"I'm happy with the team. We've had three tough seasons so far but McLaren is one of the best teams in the world and I would be happy to keep working with them, but we need to see how things evolve."