Belden Inc. inaugurates manufacturing unit in India, targets new markets

Belden Inc., a global leader in signal transmission and security solutions for mission-critical application in enterprise and industrial markets has opened its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Chakan, Maharashtra. Spread over 24,000 square meters, the total investment in the facility is Rs 250 crore ($35 million USD). The facility has been established with support from the Mega Project programme of the Government of India and is credited with being the first truly 'One Belden' factory, with capabilities to serve multiple customer markets and applications of the Belden group of brands. Belden has been proudly present in India since 2003 and based on the growth of the market, the company decided in early 2017 to set up a manufacturing footprint here. The project, when at its full capacity in 2019, will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 300 people.