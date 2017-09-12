Belarus President holds talks with PM Modi, Vice-President Naidu

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to deepen cooperation between the two nations in sectors of defence, trade and investment, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. Later, Alexander held wide discussions with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to ramp up mutual engagement. Alexander's visit comes at a time when both Belarus and India are celebrating 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.