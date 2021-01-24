BEL Recruitment 2021 Begins For 53 Posts; Apply at bel-india.in

The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bangalore, under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is seeking applications for recruitment to 52 various posts. All the interested candidates for these posts should apply online at bel-india.in. The last date to fill the online application form of BEL recruitment 2021 is February 3.

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 300 as an application fee while filling the form. Based on the qualifications mentioned in the official notification, the shortlisted candidates will be selected for the written test.

BEL recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT): 25 posts

Sector-wise vacancies: Electronics and Communication:14, Mechanical:10, Electrical Engineering: 1

Eligibility: Diploma in Engineering in related subjects.

Age: Not to exceed 28 years as on February 1, 2021. OBC- three years, SC/ST- five years, PWD- five years will be relaxed at the maximum age.

2) Technician C: 27 posts

Sector-wise vacancies: Electro Mechanic: 17, Fitter: 3, Machinist: 6, Welder: 1

Eligibility: Candidates must have completed SSLC + ITI + One Year Apprenticeship / Three Year National Apprenticeship Certificate course.

Age: Not to exceed 28 years as on February 1, 2021. OBC- three years, SC/ST- five years, PWD- five years will be relaxed at the maximum age.

BEL Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the BEL official website

Step 2: Complete the registration and fill the details in the BEL application form 2021.

Step 3: Upload the supporting documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the acknowledgement.

BEL recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

A written test for 150 marks will be held. The question paper will be divided into Part-1 and Part-2.

Part 1 will include questions on General Aptitude for a total of 50 marks. This includes questions from Journal Mental Ability, Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Analytical, Comprehension Ability, Basic Numeracy, Data Interpretation Skills, and General Knowledge.

Part-2 will be the Technical Aptitude Test for a total of 100 marks. It will consist of questions from selected relevant subjects.