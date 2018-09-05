Being vegan helps me keep fit: Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Fit actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for his daredevil stunts and flawless action sequences, attributes his chiselled body to his vegan lifestyle and workout routine.

In an ad for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, he appears next to the words "Kick the Meat Habit. Go Vegan."

Vegans are vegetarians who eat only fully plant-derived foods, leaving those derived from animals - such as milk and eggs, which are stolen from exploited cows and chickens, respectively - off their plates, the animal rights organisation said.

"When people ask me where I get my protein from, I tell them (I get it from) exactly (the same place that) herbivorous animals like elephants, horses, and rhinos do: plants," said Vidyut in a statement fit for the National Nutrition Week.

"Being vegan helps me keep fit. I love the way I feel," he added.

Vidyut joins a growing list of vegan celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Joaquin Phoenix, Pamela Anderson, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mallika Sherawat, Ayesha Takia, Monica Dogra, and Bryan Adams, to name a few.

