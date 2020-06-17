How Being Measured On Success And Money Only Is Turning The World Into A Terrible Place

At some point in life, everyone starts to wonder, why am I desperately chasing after money?

Most of us fear that being unsuccessful would make us unworthy or a failure, but if you were to look at history, most successful people failed a lot before they emerged triumphantly.

But what about those who do not become filthy rich? Judging people on their level of success and the money they possess is not only distressing to them but also harmful to the person doing the judging. People who judge others based on their wealth are often insecure and trapped in a society that hasn’t taught them any better.

Money has blindsided us so much that when one loses it, good weather friends are quick to leave.

Here are some people who were unfortunately left alone in the time of their need.

PARVEEN BABI

Parveen Babi was a successful Bollywood actress, so much so that she was even one of the highest-paid actresses of her time.

Despite her success and fame, she led a difficult life. Her schizophrenia worsened over the years. She remained isolated and detached from everyone around her, eventually dying a lonely and painful death due to starvation.

RAJ KIRAN

Coming from a humble background, Raj Kiran quickly made a name for himself in Bollywood in the 80s. However, his popularity dwindled in the 90s.

Along with the pain of a shrinking career, Raj Kiran suffered from depression after his wife and kids left him. He suddenly went missing and was reportedly in an asylum in Atlanta, USA. However, contradicting reports suggested that the former Bollywood star was working as a taxi driver.

RAMESH NIRANJAN

Ramesh Niranjan came from a non-political background and managed to become a Minister of Sugarcane Development in Uttarakhand in 2006.

The Dalit and Congress politician was sacked from his job in less than a year after he irked officials. He had suspended some sugarcane workers which angered the higher officials after which he was removed from office due to allegations of corruption.

The former minister now sells toys and bangles as a hawker.

MAJOR DHYAN CHAND

Considered one of the greatest players in the history of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand won 3 Olympic gold medals in his lifetime.

Despite being awarded a Padma Bhushan and being famous throughout India, he died in poverty, receiving a paltry pension and spending his last days denouncing the sad state of hockey in India.

MAKHAN SINGH

In the 1962 National Games, Makhan Singh beat the famous Milkha Singh. Makhan Singh won 2 medals at the 1962 Asian Games and won many more at National Games.

He then went on to join the army and after retirement, started a stationery shop in his village. Despite an illustrious sports career, he died in poverty.

