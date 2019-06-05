Being largest economy in South Asia, our growth can serve as lifting tide for our neighbours: EAM

While speaking at an event in Delhi on Thursday, Union External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar said, "Primary responsibility is on India because we're the largest economy (in South Asia), in that sense our growth can serve as a lifting tide for all our neighbours, if that happens, I don't think we should over-negotiate that. Need to incentivise the cooperation in neighbourhood. SAARC has certain problems and I think we all know what it is even if you were to put terrorism issue aside, there are connectivity and trade issues. If you look at why BIMSTEC leaders were invited for PM's swearing-in ceremony the reason is because we see energy, mindset and possibility in BIMSTEC."