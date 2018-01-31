Being a dad major factor in my action films now: Bruce Willis

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Bruce Willis says being a father is a major component in the action films he takes up now.

"Before I had kids, (being a father) wasn't a part of these action films I do. Now, it's a major component," Willis said in a statement.

Willis is back in action and will be reprising the role of Paul Kersey in his upcoming vigilante action film "Death Wish".

A remake of the 1974 action thriller with the same name, "Death Wish" is directed by Eli Roth. It tells the story of Kersey, a father, who when his wife is murdered and his daughter sexually assaulted, becomes a vigilante killer nicknamed "The Grim Reaper".

On the film, Willis, a father of five, said: "This film really makes you think about how far you will go to protect your family. After his own family is brutalised, Paul Kersey has zero tolerance for any bad guy to harm another innocent person. And we show the audience the underlying reasons why he does what he does."

The Carnival Motion Pictures' project "Death Wish" will release in India on March 9 in English, Hindi and Tamil languages.

