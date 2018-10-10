I like being a bit scared: Amy Adams

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Amy Adams says she likes to control things but to some extent.

"I think I'm probably like most people. They like control to a certain extent and then they like to lose control to a certain extent," Adams said in a statement to IANS.

"I like being a bit scared, I like roller-coasters, I like driving a bit fast, I like motorbikes - I like that kind of thing. I like an adrenaline rush, and I like people who are much bigger risk-takers than me," she added.

The actress also got candid about playing a disturbed character Camille in "Sharp Objects". Her character has Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is a mental illness and a form of child abuse. The caretaker of a child, most often a mother, either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Adams says it very difficult to connect to her character.

"I did a lot of reading on that as well and that strange need for attention -- it's so crazy to me. It's so against every parental instinct I have, so I can't really imagine it. I've had my daughter hurt twice in a way that required visits to the hospital and that's not something I want to revisit ever. It's traumatising," she added.

On keeping her role away from her personal life, she said: "I had to train myself how to not bring a character home as much as possible. But there were definitely times, whether from exhaustion or just living in the space of Camille, where there was a lot of insomnia, and when I don't sleep I get a little cuckoo.

"But I think age has served me well in that, where I'm able to look at it and say, 'Okay, I know what's going on. Nothing's really wrong. I just need to go to work, do my job and come home. Make dinner, do something grounding."

"Sharp Objects" is aired in India on Star World Premiere HD.

