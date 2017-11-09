Beijing Renhe renews manager Luis Garcia Plaza's contract

Beijing, Nov 9 (IANS) Spain's Luis Garcia Plaza, former manager of Levante and Getafe, on Thursday renewed his contract as manager of Beijing Renhe, one of the clubs that was promoted to the first division in the Chinese league last season.

"They have taken an important step in continuing with me, and I am grateful for that," the manager from Madrid told EFE, adding that he will continue to help the club grow in the next season that starts March 2018.

The club board said Garcia Plaza had injected new energy into the club and boosted its potential with fresh strategies, helping it to reach second place in second division soccer last season.

In the next season, if there are no changes to the bench, there could be an unprecedented three first division teams in China, managed by Spanish coaches, including Gregorio Manzano, current manager of Guizhou Henfeng -- eighth in the first division last season -- and Juan Ramon Lopez Caro of the Dalian Yifang.

