Beijing Guoan midfielder Ralf on Corinthians radar

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 21 (IANS) Newly crowned Brazilian Serie A champions Corinthians could make an offer to re-sign Beijing Guoan midfielder Ralf next season, according to the Sao Paulo football club's coach Fabio Carille.

Ralf's contract with the Chinese Super League outfit expires in December and the 33-year-old is reportedly yet to commit to a new deal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Carille on Monday said he had maintained regular contact with Ralf since coaching him at Gremio Barueri in 2008.

"Ralf is somebody who I talk to a lot," Carille told Fox Sports. "But as far as I know the club (Beijing Guoan) wants to extend his contract."

Ralf played with the Corinthians from 2010 to 2015 and was an influential member of the team's 2012 Copa Libertadores-FIFA Club World Cup double.

He joined Beijing Guoan in January 2016 -- along with his former Corinthians teammate Renato Augusto -- and made an immediate impact with his speed and passing range.

Meanwhile, Carille has urged Brazil coach Tite to recall former national team striker Jo ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

"I would take Jo to the World Cup because he has characteristics that other players don't possess," Carille said of the former Manchester City player.

Jo has recaptured his best form since rejoining his original club Corinthians from Jiangsu Suning in January. He is currently tied with Fluminense striker Henrique Dourado as the top scorer in Brazil's Serie A this season with 18 goals.

"If he goes to the World Cup, it will be because he deserves it. He sent me a message to congratulate the team on winning the title," the coach revealed.

Corinthians secured their seventh Brazilian Serie A title with three matches remaining by defeating Fluminense 3-1 last week.

