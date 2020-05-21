Behind Nepal's rancour over Kalapani and 'Indian virus' lie KP Oli's domestic compulsions and China's disgruntlement

"Nepal virtually ignored the Kalapani issue from 1961 to 1997, but for domestic political reasons it became a convenient India-Nepal controversy in 1998."

Author and Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the University of California, Berkeley, Leo E Rose's observation in an article titled, 'Nepal and Bhutan in 1998: Two Himalayan Kingdoms' that appeared in the 1999 edition of Asian Survey is a good starting point to try and understand Nepal's latest move. But first, a short recap would be helpful.

On Wednesday, Kathmandu released a revised political and administrative map showing Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as part of its territory. Only a day earlier, Prime Minister KP Oli had said, "The issue will not fade away any more, we are least bothered if any one gets angry and we will reclaim that land at any cost." Oli went on to seemingly thumb his nose at India and the national motto by suggesting he would ask New Delhi, "Simhaeva jayate or satyameva jayate? [Does the lion (signifying strength) alone prevail, or does truth alone prevail?"].

In response, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava called the move an 'artificial enlargement of territorial claims' and stated, "Nepal is well aware of India's consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Somewhere along the way, Oli remarked that the "Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now". Although he spoke in the context of people coming from India 'through illegal channels' and the 'local representatives and party leaders' who are bringing in people without proper testing, the remark is unlikely to have gone down well in New Delhi. Or for that matter on that corner of social media inhabited by tens of thousands of self-appointed protectors of India's honour, who have had and continue to have their say about Nepal. That Oli's outburst comes just a couple of days after his foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali extended his 'sincerest thanks to the Narendra Modi government for providing medical logistics and COVID-19 testing kits for 30,000 tests seems stranger still.

Historical origins of disagreement

Going back a little further, cartographic disagreements between India and Nepal have been simmering ever since coming to the fore in November following the division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. On the map subsequently released by India to illustrate this change, the Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani areas were shown as being part of India. Nepal released a statement rejecting the map and added, "Nepal government is committed to protecting its international border." The then-MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar responded in a media briefing, "Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal."

As Rose notes in his 1999 article, the topic of Kalapani  " a tri-junction between India, Nepal and China, ergo, a strategically-significant area  " remained virtually ignored by Kathmandu until 1997, which is believed to be the first time Nepal objected to the area being under Indian governance. It was then that New Delhi and Beijing agreed to open the Lipulekh Pass " a route that had remained shut since the 1962 war " to facilitate movement for pilgrims making their way to Mansarovar. The pass is a far-western point near the Kalapani region.

In order to understand why the topic of the Kalapani area is so contentious, it's worth revisiting the 1815 Treaty of Sugauli between Nepal and British India. According to the treaty, the original text of which has reportedly gone missing, the Mahakali river forms the boundary between the two countries. However, this proved to be a major source of disagreement, since in later years, British surveyors would depict the origin of the river at different places. Interestingly, during the 1962 war, the Chinese had recognised Kalapani as Indian territory. And that remained the unwritten status quo until 1997.