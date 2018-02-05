Behaviour and eating habits can prevent cancer, says Dalai Lama's former physician

Tibetan traditional medicine practitioner Dr. Yeshi Dhonden, who known for being a cancer specialist at a Tibetan Herbal Clinic, said behavior and eating habits can prevent the deadly disease. For over 20 years, Dhonden had been a personal physician of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. He is also known for curing other chronic diseases. Dhonden has been conferred with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India. Dhonden has served patients from all over the world for more than 50 years, including people in the advanced stages of cancer. Dr. Yeshi Dhonden began practicing medicine himself when he was 20. He fled to India later.