Begging in Trains to be Allowed? Ministry of Railways Dismisses Reports, Says No Such Proposal In Consideration

New Delhi, September 6: The Ministry of Railways issued a clarification amid reports which claimed that the government would decriminalise begging in trains or at railway stations. A statement issued by the Ministry on Sunday confirmed that no such proposal is under consideration of the Railway Board. COVID-19 Pandemic Will Push 47 Million More Women, Girls into Extreme Poverty by 2021, Says UN.



Also Read | Indian Railways to Cut Jobs and Would be Completely Privatised? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Calls Social Media Claims 'Misleading'

A number of media outlets claimed that the government, as part of the exercise to strike down redundant or outdated laws, will decriminalise Section 144 (2) of the Railway Act, 1989. The law mandates a fine of upto Rs 2,000 on any one caught begging inside the train coaches or at the railway station.

Update by ANI

Also Read | RRB NTPC Recruitment Exams 2020 Date: Indian Railways to Hold Exams For 1.4 Lakh Posts From December 15

Contrary to certain media reports, there is no proposal to allow begging in trains or stations: Spokesperson, Ministry of Railways pic.twitter.com/vT4iO5Yw3p — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020





The penal section would be decriminalised, with begging to be considered only as a prohibited activity. As per the "proposed changes", reported The Hindu, a person caught begging in the train or at the stations would not be penally charged or levied a fine.

The Ministry of Railways, however, said the reports are not based on facts. A proposal to decriminalise the act of begging has not been tabled. "Contrary to certain media reports, there is no proposal to allow begging in trains or stations," the spokesperson said.

Despite begging being a prohibited activity, several destitutes in dire need of help resort to seeking alms onboard the trains. However, activists have also alleged the presence of a racket who force children to beg in the trains and at railway stations. Thomas Yesudasan, a government railway police inspector at Chennai Central, was reported as saying that a "network of criminals" exist who force children into begging.