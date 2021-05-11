After Beds, Delhi Faces Vaccine Shortage, 100+ Sites To Be Closed

The Delhi government has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, announced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi, in a video shared on Twitter, adding that 125 vaccination centres will be shut temporarily from Tuesday, 11 May, evening.

However, she added that the national capital is expected to receive 2.67 lakh doses of Covishield from the Centre on Tuesday evening, which will be distributed to beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre was "forcing" state governments to invite global tenders for COVID-19 vaccine procurement.

Delhi is the sixth state set to float a global tender for the vaccine, after Odisha and Kerala took the lead.

Need 60 Lakh Doses Per Month

The AAP government said on Monday that the city is not getting adequate supply of vaccines and the stocks of Covaxin in Delhi would run out in the next 24 hours, while the stocks of Covishield are likely to get exhausted in the next three to four days.

“Delhi has stocks for just one day for one, and for three or four days for the other vaccine. Covaxin stock will last a day and Covishield for three or four days,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Centre has replied that the national capital will get only 3.5 lakh doses of vaccine in May against its demand for around 3 crore vaccines in the next three months.

The Delhi government had on Sunday informed the Centre that it would need 60 lakh doses of vaccine per month to vaccinate around 93 lakh people in the 18-45 age group between May and July.

(With inputs from IANS)

