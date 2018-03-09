Bedi urges BCCI to take CABI under its fold

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Former India captain Bishen Singh Bedi on Friday urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take blind cricket under its fold.

The Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) is yet to be recognised by the Indian government.

Addressing the IndusInd Bank Blind Cricket Conclave, Bedi said: "I would expect the BCCI to take CABI under its fold and give all the assistance they require.

"You all are inspiration for millions. You all have shown that even if you don't have eyesight, you can have vision."

The conclave was concluded by felicitation to Blind Indian cricket team, champions of the 5th ODI World Cup. The conclave was attended by more than 80 cricketers across India.

Bedi also gave the example of former captain Tiger Pataudi, who played his entire international cricket after losing an eye due to a car accident.

"Tiger lost eyesight before he made his Test debut. He hated if anyone sympathised with him. He never considered it as a physical disability and went on to become India's finest captain. He was a Nawab but never behaved like one," Bedi said during the event.

Former India wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani recollected that how in his time many facilities were not available for cricket. But passion and will power enabled him to be a part of the national team.

Chetan Chauhan, Minister of Sports and Skill Development in Uttar Pradesh, offered full support to the Indian blind team in providing them jobs.

Former middle-order batsman Ajay Jadeja said that information about blind cricket should reach every section of the society, including school going children and everyone should experience playing this game.

--IANS

pur/dg