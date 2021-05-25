Become Consultant with UGC, Salary up to Rs 70,000

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced job openings for the posts of consultant. In an official notification, the commission said that the consultants will be hired purely on a contract basis. All the interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications on the official website of UGC. Candidates can apply for two posts – one each of Consultant (International Cooperation) and Consultant (National Education Policy or NEP) vacancies. The last date for submitting online applications is May 31.

UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

For Consultant (International Cooperation): Candidate should have first-class Master’s degree in Political Science with specialisation in International Relations from a recognised university/institute.

For Consultant (NEP): Candidate should have first class Master’s degree in Education from a recognised university/institute. Candidate should be National Eligibility Test (NET) qualified.

Proficiency in computer applications is also desirable for both the posts.

UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open a browser and go to the official website of UGC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Jobs’ tab available at the top of the page

Step 3: A new will be loaded. Click on ‘Click Here to Apply Online’ link mentioned below the jobs advertisements

Step 4: Fill the application form with the requisite details and upload the documents

Step 5: Submit the application form and you may take a print out for future use

Candidates will be selected on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee.

UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021: Job Profile

Candidates selected for both the posts will assist in academic, research and other related activities pertaining to the implementation of National Education Policy 2020. They will also provide their duties in the associated work assigned by the competent authority.

The candidate selected for Consultant (International Cooperation) will also assist in providing academic support, research input and coordination India and various international organisations.

UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will be paid Rs 50,000-70,000 per month (depending upon qualification and experience)

