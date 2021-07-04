Is it because Gandhi family didn't get 'commission': BJP's retort to Cong questioning Rafale deal

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday hit out at the Congress for raising questions over the Rafale deal and sought to know why its government did not procure the fighter planes for 10 years despite a depleted squadron strength of the Indian Air Force.

'Is it because the Gandhi family did not get their desired 'commission'?' asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The Congress party has questioned the silence of the BJP government after French authorities ordered a probe into 'corruption and favouritism' in the multi-billion fighter aircraft deal.

In reply, Patra said it does not sound well when the Congress party accuses others of jeopardising national security.

'The Congress should answer as to why for 10 years, despite a depleted squadron strength of the Indian Air Force, Congress government didn't procure the much-needed Rafael fighter planes? Is it because the Gandhi Family did not get their desired 'commission'?' he asked.

It is astounding that yet again the Congress has taken the 'abuse' way. Abusing the prime minister and talking about his appearance and beard, the BJP spokesperson said.

'Congress followed the same strategy of abusing Modi ji during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections… we had then seen the fallout... if they still want to experiment with the dejected 'toolkit' they are welcome... the people of this country will give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress,' Patra said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has sought to know that in an inter-governmental defence deal, where there cannot be any middlemen or corruption when the beneficiary of any 'corruption' has ordered a probe, why has a country, which has lost public money, not ordered one? He alleged that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a lot of noise about national security, but undermines the country's security interests when it comes to helping its crony capitalist friends.

Story continues

Patra said that the pricing, procedures of procurement and all other aspects of the deal has been examined both by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the Supreme Court.

'In India, the 'verdict' is out from the highest epitome of justice. Congress' accusations sound hollow and carry no water,' Patra said, alleging that the Congress is 'blatantly lying' about a tender during their regime.

Explaining the process, Patra said there is a difference between a proposal and a deal/tender.

'If there was a tender during the UPA regime why was the fighter jet not procured? It is clear that the Congress is trying its best to yet again do what it is best at… spreading confusion and fakery so that forces inimical to India stand benefitted,' he alleged.

The Congress has sought to know that now that the French Public Prosecution Services (PNF) has initiated a probe into the corruption allegations against the previous president of France, who was one of the parties to the deal, why is no enquiry being ordered on the role of the key functionaries of the Indian government? 'The Indian National Congress demands that a fair Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be constituted immediately and every aspect of the Rafale deal probed by it. The people of India deserve to know the truth,' Khera said. PTI JTR NSD