Became captain when Indian cricket was in difficult time, happy to step in again: Ganguly

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on October 15 said, "The most satisfying thing is that when I became Indian Cricket Team Captain the Indian cricket was in a difficult time, so they had given me the responsibility, now also the administration has been in major crisis for three years its actually an emergency as I said before I am happy to get the responsibility to turn it around and that's what matters. That's the most important thing turning the board around for three years public, cricket, ICC, world cricket everything it's very important that India gets back to way they are are in cricket because india is the biggest power house in cricket and india should get the due respect because of what they are," said Ganguly.