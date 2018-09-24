Beauty is now the fulcrum: FDCI chief on IFW's new title sponsor

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Beauty brand Lotus Make-up is the new title sponsor of the India Fashion Week (IFW), hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), whose president Sunil Sethi says beauty has now become the "fulcrum" of the extravaganza.

"Beauty has always been a cornerstone of the fashion week. However, now it has become the fulcrum," Sethi told IANS.

"Lotus Make-Up being a very respected name in this space will offer its expertise in all things related to skincare which is now the tour de force. Trends are relevant as they mirror changing times so we will look at beauty through that prism," he added.

Sethi says fashion and beauty are interlinked. So, it makes this collaboration perfect.

"You can expect to see us making revelatory fashion forecasts in the future and creating a new beauty blueprint for the year to come which will serve as a template for edits. I do feel that beauty is not just about trends or how to apply make-up. It is also about self-confidence and the most distinct visual form of communication," he said.

IFW will take place from October 10-13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. Now, the event has been rechristened as the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019 ( LMIFW SS'19).

He said the core of the gala will always remain the "business of fashion".

"FDCI has and will consistently make efforts to showcase the creativity of our designers by giving them a platform for sales and business. Beauty is a million dollar industry in India and social media has heightened this presence. I think we would like to keep that as a highlight and maybe start a new campaign which will be a conversational piece on how women look at beauty in a time when there is enormous accessibility to both products and techniques," said Sethi.

Nitin Passi, Director of Lotus Herbals Pvt Ltd, is also delighted to be the presenting partner of Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week organised by FDCI.

"We are looking forward to a great association ahead with a perfect blend of fashion and make-up setting the stage for future consumer trends in the industry," Passi said.

