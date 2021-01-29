Beating Retreat LIVE Streaming: How to Watch the Ceremony Online?

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of India's Republic Day celebrations. In this program, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the India Navy bands march to traditional tunes. It marks the return of the army to the barracks.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is organised on 29 January, every year, after Republic Day. The parade officially announces the closing of the Republic Day celebrations.

The ceremony is usually held at Raisina Hills and Vijay Chowk – which is surrounded by the north and south blocks of Rashtrapati Bhavan at the end of Rajpath.

However, the Republic Day Parade in the national capital was smaller in scale this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is likely that the Beating Retreat Parade will be of a similar scale.

How to LIVE Stream Beating Retreat Ceremony Online?

The Beating Retreat Ceremony will be telecast LIVE on Doordarshan National YouTube channel.

How to Watch Beating Retreat Ceremony LIVE on TV?

People can watch the Beating Retreat Ceremony LIVE on Doordarshan National channel.

Where to Follow Live Updates of Beating Retreat Ceremony?

People can follow the Beating Retreat Ceremony LIVE updates on Quint’s official website.

