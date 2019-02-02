Beating Retreat' ceremony at Wagah border attracts thousands of tourists

Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border in Punjab attracts thousands of people to witness the breathtaking flag-lowering ceremony on Republic Day. People throng the galleries to be a part of the ceremony and sing patriotic songs while dancers in bright outfits enthrall the audiences every year. Even though the beating retreat ceremony happens every evening in the border, on the special occasion of India's Republic Day, the usual drills by India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistani Rangers, paramilitaries of the two bordering nations, are replaced by more complicated and energetic exercises. During the ceremony, BSF personnel, in elaborate uniforms, goose-step, shake hands, brusquely across the borderline, scowl aggressively at each other and proceed as usual amid heightened security. The BSF and the Pakistani Rangers exchange sweets at the border on the day. For an extra adrenaline treat for the spectators, Bollywood actors also perform with their dance troop on patriotic songs. The Beating Retreat has its origins in the retreat of the armed forces after a day at the battlefront. This annual practice is a confidence building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the two nations.