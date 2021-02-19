Beating retreat ceremony at India-Bangladesh border resumes after 10 months

Agartala-Akhaura Border, Feb 20 (ANI): Beating retreat ceremony at the India-Bangladesh (Agartala-Akhaura) border resumed after 10 months on February 18. Amid the COVID-19 scare, only the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and their families were allowed to witness the ceremonial Beating Retreat ceremony at the Agartala-Akhaura border. An elaborate ritual of lowering of the national flags of both the countries was observed just before the sunset. Musical band was also performed by the Border Security Forces.