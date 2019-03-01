Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border cancelled today: DCP Amritsar

Speaking on the cancellation of the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border today, Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivdular Singh Dhillon said that it is a decision of the Border Security Force (BSF). Dhillon said, "The decision to cancel the beating retreat ceremony is of the Border Security Force (BSF). Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is coming back from this route; it will take few more hours. Today it is more important for India that Abhinandan comes back to the country and since there's no definite time of his arrival the parade is cancelled. This is our first priority today and his comeback is over any other sentiments." Indian Air Force's (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan who has been in Pakistan's custody since Wednesday is being released today.