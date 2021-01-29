Beating Retreat Ceremony 2021: All You Need to Know About It

The Beating Retreat ceremony is organised every year on 29 January at Vijay Chowk to mark the end of the four-day long Republic day ceremony. The ceremony is performed by the bands of Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Airforce.

The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

‘Beating Retreat’ marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.

The ceremony starts with the arrival of President of India with his bodyguard, who then starts the ceremony with a national salute, followed by the singing of the Indian National Anthem.

This year the number of seats for Beating Retreat ceremony has been reduced from 25,000 to 4,000 due to the pandemic. The number of gates for the ceremony has been increased from 11 to 20. Moreover, no standing spectators will be allowed and all will have to be seated.

