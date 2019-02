Beating your own people is not being patriotic, it's idiotic: Raghu Ram

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) "MTV Roadies" fame television producer and actor Raghu Ram says that harassing fellow Indians in the name of patriotism should be condemned and stopped.

He cited the sporadic incidents of violence and alleged harassment of Kashmiri students across India, and how a group of people protested in front of Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru, demanding a change in its name for its connection with Pakistan.

Raghu told IANS here: "The best people are there in our government and army to decide everything for the best in our country in the (current) political situation. As a citizen, we should support our government. Keeping that aside, the group of people who are beating innocent students to death and harassing people based on their identity is ridiculous.

"It should be highly criticized. Beating your own people in the name of patriotism is not patriotic, it is idiotic."

He said the army does not discriminate.

"The fact is that for our Indian Army, we are Indian and that is our identity. Our real soldiers who are fighting on the border to protect our country do not identify and discriminate people based on their caste, region and religion. These Internet soldiers do... and they are ruining the peace in our daily life.

"The culture of proving patriotism by beating other Indians who differ from the thoughts of the majority is dangerous," said the TV content creator, who is appearing on the web series "A.I.S.H.A My Virtual Girlfriend", which will streaming on Arre and MX Player from March 4.

