To Beat India, Pakistan Hoists Flag Taller Than 360-feet Tricolour on Wagah Border

The Pakistani flag is 40 feet taller than the tricolour hoisted by India this year that stood at 360 feet in Attari.

New Delhi, Aug 14: To beat India in installing the tallest flag, Pakistan hoisted 400 feet tall and 120 feet wide flag at the Wagah border in Attari. According to Pakistani media, Pakistan’s army chief Qamar Bajwa on Sunday hoisted the flag which is 120 by 180 feet and was installed on a 400 feet pole. Pakistan is calling it “South Asia’s highest flag”. The Pakistani flag is 40 feet taller than the tricolour hoisted by India this year that stood at 360 feet in Attari. The goal was that it should be seen from Lahore.

Calling the Pakistani flag a symbol of dignity, Qamar Bajwa said,”We will foil the nefarious designs of anyone, who will try to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.” The Pakistan Army Chief also congratulated Pakistan Rangers for arranging a superb flag hoisting ceremony at the Wagah Border.

“There can be no other but psychological reason behind installing the tallest flag at Wagah. Pakistani authorities must have felt that with India installing the tallest flag, which was seen from Lahore, had lowered their prestige so they have taken such decision,” former BSF deputy inspector general of D S Saran told Times of India.

Pakistani media had reported in July that Pakistan government is planning to hoist the eighth largest flag in the world near Wagah. The move was then termed as an attempt to beat India in installing the tallest flag by Border Security Force (BSF).