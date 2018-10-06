B'desh's growth parameters ahead of many countries: Diplomat

Agartala, Oct 6 (IANS) Bangladesh's development parameters are ahead of many developing countries in the world with the country's GDP at 7.86 per cent and per capita income $1,751, a senior diplomat said here on Saturday.

"In the last ten years, Bangladesh's development graph has shown an upward trend. The country' GDP rose to 7.86 per cent in 2017-18 and per capita income 1751 US dollars in the current decades," said Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner here, Shakhawat Hossain.

He said the country's export volume increased by 2.35 times in the last four years and in the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, electricity generations gone up to 20,000 MW from 5,000 MW.

Hossain was addressing a function-cum-exhibition named "Bangladesh Unnayan Mela" (Bangladesh development fair), inaugurated by the Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

The diplomat said that 94 per cent of the country's 166.80 million population have mobile phone and internet users are more than nine crore (57 per cent of the total population).

"Our Prime Minister has targeted to make Bangladesh a middle-income nation by 2021 and by 2041 a developed state," he said.

A colourful procession was taken out here on Saturday to showcase Bangladesh's progress in almost in sectors.

The one-day function-cum-exhibition was organised by the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh.

"To showcase Bangladesh's development, similar events are being held in different countries across the world," the Assistant High Commissioner said.

"In the success and independence of Bangladesh, India too has played a great and historic role," the envoy told the gathering.

