B'desh Army learns survival tactics on Day 2 of army training capsule

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Bangladesh Army, on the second day of the ongoing training in anti-terror and counterinsurgency operations at the Bihar Regiment Centre (BRC) in Danapur, was given a detailed insight into the survival tactics on Tuesday.

As part of the survival skills, the contingent was given a detailed insight into the survival skills with specific emphasis on aspects of handling snakes and eventualities of a snake bite incident while carrying out operations in a jungle terrain.

The training was carried out as per the approved training schedule wherein the day started with an intensive schedule of combat conditioning.

Thereafter, the contingent was introduced into the nuances of sub conventional operations by the head of Indian Army Training Team, Col D.D. Swain, Training Battalion Commander, BRC.

This was followed by a comprehensive introduction into the Indian Map System.

The day culminated with a friendly football match between the contingents of two armies.

An army training capsule on counter-insurgency/ counter-terrorism operations is being conducted in Patna's Danapur Cantonment which commenced on Monday as a part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defense cooperation.

The training capsule will culminate on December 10.

It is one of the major training events and defence cooperation endeavours between the two armies.

The training event is being attended by five officers and 25 other ranks of the Bangladesh Army. (ANI)