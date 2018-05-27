BCCI's ACU working with ICC over pitch-fixing sting

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Amidst a sting operation alleging pitch doctoring in Test matches in Galle, which also featured India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday said it has a "zero-tolerance approach" to any activity that brings the game to disrepute.

The Indian cricket board issued a statement after a documentary named as 'Cricket's match-fixers', aired on Al Jazeera on Sunday, which shows Tharanga Indika, curator of Galle International Stadium, in a sting operation where he admitted to alter the pitch for result-oriented outcomes.

"The BCCI has a zero-tolerance approach to any activity or act that brings the game of cricket to disrepute or mars the integrity of the game.

"The BCCI anti-corruption unit is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption on the alleged claims by a television channel," it said.

Shocking the cricketing world earlier on Saturday, London's 'Daily Telegraph' reported of an alteration of the Galle international cricket stadium's pitch to influence the outcome of the upcoming Test series between hosts Sri Lanka and England.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also investigating the allegations.

"We have already launched an investigation working with anti-corruption colleagues from member countries based on the limited information we have received," the ICC said in a statement on Saturday.

Notably, apart from the curator, a Mumbai-based former professional cricketer Robin Morris and Tharindu Mendis, a professional player from Colombo, were also seen discussing how to change pitch conditions to favour certain bookmakers.

The documentary also showed that the trio were already successful in fixing two Tests, featuring India and Australia against the host nation.

--IANS

gau/kk/vd