BCCI to write to ICC over boycotting Pakistan

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The crucial BCCI CoA meeting on Friday failed to find a consensus over playing against arch rivals Pakistan in the upcoming ICC World Cup in the United Kingdom.

Committee of Administrators (CoA) Chairman Vinod Rai said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will write to the International Cricket Council (ICC), where India will make a strong representation on boycotting countries that sponsor terrorism.

"We'll write to the ICC expressing our concerns about attacks that took place and that security of players, officials and everybody else must be taken care of," Rai told reporters after the meeting.

"We're telling the cricket community that in future we must sever ties with nations from where terror emanates," he added.

Rai, along with his CoA colleague Diana Edulji, however preferred to adopt a wait and watch policy on playing against Pakistan in the World Cup group stage tie scheduled to be held in Manchester on June 16.

"The June 16 (India vs Pakistan) match is very far away. We will take a call on that much later and in consultations with the government," Rai said.

