BCCI urges ICC to isolate Pakistan, undecided on World Cup boycott

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The BCCI has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to urge cricketing nations to boycott countries which sponsor terrorism but no decision has been taken if India should play against Pakistan in the World Cup after the Kashmir suicide bombing.

The communication followed a directive from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators overseeing BCCI affairs. Friday's meeting was attended by CoA Chairman Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri.

Without naming Pakistan, Johri wrote a letter to the ICC, urging cricketing nations to sever ties with all countries from where terrorism emanates.

The BCCI also urged the game's global governing body to ensure the safety of Indian players in the upcoming ICC tournaments in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers on February 14.

"This communication is being addressed to voice the BCCI's concerns and sentiments that have emerged after the recent dastardly terrorist attack which was carried out on Indian soil by a terror outfit based out of Pakistan which resulted in the death of Indian security personnel," Johri wrote in the letter, a copy of which is in possession of IANS.

"In view of the aforesaid terrorist attack, BCCI fears for the safety and security of players and match officials participating in upcoming ICC events including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019," he added.

"Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India. BCCI urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates."

The BCCI CEO also urged the ICC to provide the Indian players and officials quality security in the marquee ICC tournament.

"The BCCI also wishes to express its concerns over the safety and security of fans of Indian cricket at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

"The BCCI trusts that the ICC and ECB will ensure that the most robust security is provided to players, match officials and fans of Indian cricket for the upcoming World Cup. The BCCI reserves all its rights and entitlements in this regard," he asserted.

Earlier on Friday, the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) met for more than four hours here to take a call on playing arch rivals Pakistan at the World Cup on June 16.

But the CoA members were undecided on the issue even after the marathon meeting and appeared to be waiting for an indication from the government.

"The June 16 (India vs Pakistan) match is very far away. We will take a call on that much later. We will take a decision only after consultations with the government," CoA Chairman Vinod Rai told reporters.

Asked about the views of some former players and officials who have demanded a boycott of the match against Pakistan, Rai said he would not like to comment on what others say.

Rai said that there will not be any Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony and the amount of the budget allotted for the ceremony will be given to families of the victims of the Pulwama terror attack.

--IANS

ajb/tri/mr