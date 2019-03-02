BCCI unveils World Cup jersey

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched the national team jersey for the 2019 ODI World Cup.

India skipper Virat Kohli, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and Indian women's Twenty20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur were present at the launch, here on Friday night.

The dates on which India won two World Cup and World T20 titles are written on the jersey.

The Indian team will wear this jersey during the ongoing One-Day International (ODI series against Australia.

