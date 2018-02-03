BCCI top brass hails victorious India U19 team

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The BCCI top brass on Saturday congratulated the Rahul Dravid-coached victorious India Under 19 side for lifting the World Cup for the fourth time, after defeating Australia at Tauranga in New Zealand on Saturday.

The Prithvi Shaw-led side, which started the tournament as favourites, maintained their unbeaten run throughout before thrashing three-time champions Australia by eight wickets in the summit clash.

Heaping praises on the young guns, acting board president C.K. Khanna said: "The nation is celebrating today thanks to the India U19 team. The boys have been terrific and did not let their guard down."

"The winning margins in all the matches show their dominance. It speaks about the rich quality we have not only at the senior level, but also at the junior level.

"Despite most of the boys playing in New Zealand for the first time, they adapted brilliantly to the conditions. We have a good mix of fast bowlers, spinners, and batsmen, who are capable of winning the match on their own," he added.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary in his messaged said: "It's a proud day for everyone associated with the BCCI and Indian cricket. India are the only team to have qualified for the final of the last three ICC events."

"The Virat Kohli-led side qualified for the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England, Mithali Raj's girls made it to the summit clash of the ICC Women's World Cup and Prithvi Shaw's boys have lifted the U19 crown in New Zealand. When it comes to performances in ICC events, India have always raised their level," he added.

Echoing the duo, board CEO Rahul Johri said: "Winning the World Cup without losing a solitary game is a fantastic achievement and I congratulate everyone for this dominant show."

"India have won the World Cup for a record fourth time and expectations from these boys are going to be high. In Rahul Dravid, we have a fantastic coach who is moulding the youngsters and also fine-tuning the boys at the India A level before they progress to the senior side," he added.

India entered the tournament by beating Australia by 100 runs before thrashing minnows Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe by 10 wickets.

The Boys-in-Blue then went past Bangladesh by 131 runs in the quarter-finals before hammering Pakistan by 203 runs in the semi-final.

