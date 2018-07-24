BCCI shifts India A games from Belgaum to Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shifted India A's four-day games with South Africa A from Belgaum to Bengaluru, citing high probability of rains.

"The BCCI in accordance with KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) has reached a consensus that the games which were initially meant to be held in Belgaum will now be played in Bengaluru citing high probability of rains in Belgaum," a statement said.

According to the revised schedule, Board President's XI will take on the Proteas A side at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on July 29-31 while the first four-day match will also be held at the same venue between August 4-7.

The second rubber will be played at Alur between August 10-13.

Promising top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer will lead the India A side in both the four-day games as well as quadrangular series involving the two teams and Australia A.

India A against South Africa A:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, A.R. Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, K.S. Bharat (WK), Axar Patel (1st four-day game)/S. Nadeem (2nd four-day game), Y. Chahal, Jayant Yadav, R Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Md. Siraj

--IANS

dm/pur/sed