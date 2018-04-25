BCCI recommends Shikhar Dhawan, Smriti Mandhana for Arjuna Award

The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday recommended Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Shikhar Dhawan for the Arjuna Award, in recognition of the exuberant performances the two openers have put in recently. Shikhar Dhawan currently opens the innings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been an indispensable asset across all three formats for the Indian team in recent years. While women's cricket team opener Mandhana has also made quite the ripple in Women's International Cricket, since making her Test and One Day International (ODI) debuts in 2014 and 2016 respectively, starring in India's 2018 Women's World Cup campaign.