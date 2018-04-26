BCCI recommends Kohli for Khel Ratna, Dravid for Dronacharya, Gavaskar for Dhyan Chand

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recommended Virat Kohli for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna honour while former India captain Rahul Dravid's name was recommended for the prestigious Dronacharya award.

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar has been recommended for Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.

India captain Kohli has been the face of the sport for some time now and is often compared to the great Sachin Tendulkar for his exploits with the bat.

Dravid, meanwhile, coached India U-19 team to World Cup glory earlier in 2018.

Gavaskar's contribution to India cricket has been immense and he is know as the original 'Little Master' who batted like no other during his times.

--IANS

